HELENA — The Frontier Conference announced its 2021-2022 women’s all-conference basketball team, all-defensive team and individual award winners on Wednesday.
Following Rocky Mountain College's sweep of the regular-season and tournament championships, it's no surprise that the Battlin' Bears swept the awards too.
Rocky’s Wes Keller was selected coach of the year, while senior guard N’Dea Flye dominated the individual awards as she was selected player of the year, newcomer of the year and defensive player of the year.
Rocky guard Gracee Lekvold was selected freshmen of the year and Providence sophomore guard Brooklyn Harn was selected as the sixth-player of the year.
In addition to averaging 20.9 ppg to lead RMC to a 26-4 record, Flye also averaged 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and a whopping 3.4 steals per game this past season for the Frontier champs.
The Frontier All-Conference and All-Defensive Teams are listed below:
2021-2022 First Team All-Conference
Jamie Pickens > Carroll College 6-2 Jr. F Helena, Mont. Dani Wagner#^> Carroll College 5-9 Sr. G Havre, Mont. Brynley Fitzgerald > Montana Western 5-11 Jr. G Dillon, Mont. N’Dea Flye Rocky Mountain College 5-8 Sr. G. Oregon City, Ore. Parker Esary*^> University of Providence 6-1 Sr. C Kalama, Wash. Emilee Maldonado*^> University of Providence 5-5 Sr. G Sunnyside, Wash.
2021-2022 Second Team All-Conference
Christine Denny#^> Carroll College 5-9 Sr. G Fairfield, Wash Sienna Swannack ~< Carroll College 5-9 Sr. G Nine Mile Falls, Wash. Tavia Rooney Montana Tech 5-11 So. G/F Townsend, Mont. Dani Urick @ Montana Tech 5-10 Sr. G Belt, Mont. Kloie Thatcher •+< Rocky Mountain 5-7 Jr. G Butte, Mont.
2021-2022 Honorable Mention All-Conference: Peyton Kehr, MSU-Northern 5-9 Sr. G Columbia Falls, Mont.; Shainy Mack, Montana Western 5-8 So. G Three Forks, Mont. Shauna Bribiescas, Rocky Mountain College 5-11 Sr. F Chandler, Ariz.
> 2020-2021 First Team
< 2020-2021 Second Team
@ 2020-2021 Honorable Mention
^ 2019-2020 First Team
+ 2019-2020 Second Team
~ 2019-2020 Honorable Mention
* 2018-2019 First Team
# 2018-2019 Second Team
• 2018-2019 Honorable Mention
2021-2022 All-Defensive Team
Kamden Hillborn Carroll College 5-7 Sr. G Clancy, Mont. Sienna Swannack Carroll College 5-9 Sr. G Nine Mile Falls, Wash. N’Dea Flye Rocky Mountain College 5-8 Sr. G Oregon City, Ore. Kloie Thatcher Rocky Mountain College 5-7 Jr. G Butte, Mont. Reed Hazard University of Providence 5-10 Jr. G Portland, Ore.
