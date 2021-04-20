BUTTE — With one round remaining at the Frontier Conference Championship in Eagle, Idaho, Montana Tech's Sean Ramsbacher and Rocky Mountain College's Haydn Driver are tied for first place. Meanwhile, the Orediggers stand in second place as a team as Rocky leads.
Ramsbacher shot a 73 and was a +2 for the first round. Wind was a significant factor in the second round on Tuesday, though, during which Ramsbacher shot a 78, putting him at +9 for the tournament.
After shooting a 75 in the second round, Rocky's Driver is tied with Ramsbacher for first place in the men's individual tournament. Yet it was the Orediggers who had the better round as a team, shrinking Rocky Mountain's team lead to just five strokes, compared to eight after the first round.
Brady Cady shot a 77 in the second round, which moved him up and into sixth place. Just behind Cady is Isaiah Weldon in seventh (+15) and Trey Hoagland in eighth (+17).
Rocky Mountain College has five players placed in the top eight after two rounds, which helped push them into the lead in team competition. Rocky Mountain holds a team score of 610, followed by Montana Tech (623) then Carroll College (736).
Rocky Mountain College also leads in the women's division with a team score of 719, Carroll College is just one stroke behind and the Orediggers currently sit 19 strokes behind (738) in third place.
Claire Write is in first place on the women's side for the Battlin' Bears. Montana Tech's Tanna Campbell is tied for second place (+23) after shooting an 85 in the second round. She is tied with Rocky Mountain's Kaelyn Volk who shot a tournament-low 76 in the second round.
The final round of the tournament is on Wednesday at Banbury Golf Course.
