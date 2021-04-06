BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College men's and women's soccer teams each defeated the University of Providence on Tuesday at Herb Klindt Field.
The Rocky women had four shots on goal and connected twice in the second half and held off the Argos 2-0. Rocky had a total of 15 shots compared to the Argo's seven.
Tiara Duford assisted on both of Rocky's goals, the first one to Hannah Borgel and the second to Eryn Ducote. Maia Wetzel had four saves for the Battlin' Bears.
In the men's game, the Argos jumped out to an early lead 2-0 against Rocky. But the Bears rallied with forward Ethan Boone scoring three goals, two in the second half and one in overtime. Goalkeeper Ryan Cornwall had five saves in the 3-2 win.
