CLARKSTON, Wash. — Behind Schaefer Paladichuk's fourth-place overall finish, the Rocky Mountain College men's golf team placed third Tuesday at the Warrior Spring Invitational tournament hosted by Lewis-Clark State College at the Red Wolf Golf Club.
Paladichuk shot an 8-over 152 in the two-day tournament to finish in a fourth-place tie with Jace Rhodes of Montana Tech and Tyler Joplin of Northwest Nazarene.
Rocky shot a final score of 630, four strokes ahead of fourth-place Montana Tech. NW Nazarene won the tournament with a two-day score of 600. L-C State's Carlos Davila (76-66—142) was the individual winners.
Rocky's Claire Wright, competing unattached, placed second in the individual women's standings with a two-day score of 157, 13-over par. Lauren Hamm of L-C State (77-73—150) was the winner.
NW Nazarene claimed the team title with a cumulative score of 654. Montana Tech, with a two-day total of 738, placed fifth.
