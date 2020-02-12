BILLINGS — Mired in an 11-game losing streak, the Rocky Mountain College men's basketball team looks to get back in the win column Thursday when it hosts Frontier Conference rival Montana Western at the Fortin Center.
The game, which tips off at 7:30 p.m., is the second half of a doubleheader at the Rocky gym. The women's teams from Rocky and Western are scheduled to begin at 5:30.
The Battlin' Bears (6-16, 1-12) are seeking their first victory since Jan. 3 when they defeated Dickinson State 71-65 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. This will be the third and final matchup of the regular season between Rocky and Western. The Bulldogs (10-13, 3-9) won the previous meetings on Jan. 18 and Feb. 1.
The women's game pits teams that are ranked in the NAIA Top 25 poll. Western (15-8, 8-4) is No. 19 in the latest poll while Rocky (16-8, 7-6) is No. 24. The Bulldogs, having won the prior two matchups, are seeking a regular-season sweep of the Battlin' Bears.
Rocky's women are 10-1 at home, with their only loss being a 56-54 defeat to Carroll College on Jan. 15.
