BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College will host Providence in the quarterfinal round of the Frontier Conference women's basketball postseason Wednesday at the Fortin Center.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Battlin' Bears (19-10, 10-8) are the No. 4 seed for the postseason while Providence (18-12, 9-9) is the No. 5 seed. Rocky beat the Argos in two of the three regular-season matchups between the teams. Providence won the most recent meeting, 85-65 in Great Falls on Feb. 22.
Rocky is led by forward Markaela Francis and guard Kloie Thatcher. Francis leads the Frontier in scoring at 17.8 points per game and ranks No. 2 in rebounding at 9.6 per game. Thatcher averages 12.4 points and 3.2 assists per game.
Providence's Parker Esary (14.8 ppg), Bailey Cartwright (13.9 ppg) and Emily Maldonado (13.8 ppg) all rank in the top six in scoring in the Frontier. Esary leads the league in field goal percentage (.645).
Rocky is seeking its third consecutive 20-win season.
The semifinal round will be played on Saturday at campus sites. Carroll is the No. 1 seed and has a first-round bye.
