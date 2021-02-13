DILLON — Kyra Oakland led a balanced offensive attack for Rocky Mountain College in a three-set sweep of Montana Western in Frontier Conference volleyball on Saturday.
Oakland finished with 10 kills, while Morgan Allen and Weiying Wu had eight kills apiece in the Battlin' Bears' 25-13, 25-12, 25-17 victory. Rocky improved its record to 5-1 and Western dropped to 1-5.
Natalie Hilderman had 33 assists for the Bears, who hit .184 as a team. Ayla Embrey led with 16 digs and Addy Valdez added 14 digs.
Cady Siemon paced Western with seven kills, but the Bulldogs had 26 attack errors and just 22 kills. Abbey Schwager handed out 17 assists. Tannah Sellers led defensively with 15 digs.
