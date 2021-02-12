DILLON — Monique Rodriguez had 15 kills and Ayla Embry collected 28 digs Friday in Rocky Mountain College's four-set victory over Montana Western in Frontier Conference volleyball.
Morgan Allen and Weiying Wu added seven kills apiece for the Battlin' Bears, who had 48 kills as a team in the 25-17, 19-25, 25-22, 25-19 victory. Rocky improved to 4-1 while Western dropped to 1-4.
Western's Cady Siemon led all players with 19 kills and also had 22 digs. Abbey Schwager had 37 assists for the Bulldogs while Tannah Sellers had 17 digs.
Natalie Hilderman had 35 assists and 12 digs for Rocky.
