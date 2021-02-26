BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College continued its winning ways with a sweep of Montana State-Northern in Frontier Conference volleyball Friday at the Fortin Center.

Weiying Wu had 11 kills and Kyra Oakland added 10 more as the Battlin' Bears prevailed 25-13, 25-20, 25-17. Natalie Hilderman collected 39 assists, while Ayla Embry led Rocky with 10 digs. Wu finished with a .588 hitting percentage.

Alana Graves' 10 kills paced the attack for MSU-Northern. Emily Feller had 27 assists and seven digs. Shania Neubauer collected 13 digs for the Lights.

Rocky improved its record to 9-1 with the victory. The teams will meet again Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Fortin Center.

