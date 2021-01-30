BILLINGS — Monique Rodriguez had 15 kills and Weiying Wu collected 11 more to lead Rocky Mountain College to a four-game volleyball victory over Montana Tech on Saturday at the Fortin Center.
The 25-18, 17-25, 25-20, 27-25 win completed a weekend sweep for the Battlin' Bears over Tech. The Frontier Conference volleyball season began Friday after being delayed in the fall because of COVID-19 concerns.
Natalie Hilderman had 39 assists for Rocky, while teammate Ayla Embry posted 23 digs. The Bears had 77 digs and nine blocks as a team.
Maureen Jessop's 14 kills led Montana Tech. Portia Cortner added 13 kills for the Orediggers. Sydney Parks had 3.5 of Tech's 11 team blocks at the net.
