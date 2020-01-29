BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College student section was chanting "this is our house" during the second half of a Top 25 women's basketball showdown with Carroll College on Wednesday at the Fortin Center.
And the No. 24 Battlin' Bears didn't let their fans down, holding on for a thrilling 43-39 Frontier Conference victory over No. 17 Carroll College.
The men's game did not need three extra periods like last time when Carroll downed Rocky 101-97 in triple overtime on Jan. 15.
This time, Jovan Sljivancanin scored 23 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as Carroll won 76-61. Ifanyi Okeke had a double-double of 10 rebounds and 10 points for the Saints (15-6, 6-3) in the win
Rocky women 43, Carroll 39
Rocky, which led by 11 points, 36-25, with 1:09 left in the third, withstood a Carroll comeback and made the plays when it needed them down the stretch to come out with the win.
The Battlin' Bears led 38-31 after Destinee Pointer made an inside basket with 9:08 remaining, but Carroll's Christine Denny sunk a 3-pointer from the corner to cut the lead to two, 38-36, with 6:51 left.
Antuanisha Wright was able to make one of two free throws and Markaela Francis followed with a bucket at 3:48 and Rocky led by five, 41-36.
Francis tacked on another free throw with 3:33 on the clock, but Kamden Hilborn swished a 3-pointer for the Saints, who pulled within 42-39 with 2:03 remaining.
The game was sealed when Mackenzie Dethman corralled a rebound on a missed 3-pointer by Carroll with 14.7 seconds left. Dethman would make a free throw to finish the scoring.
"It feels awesome. It was a great win," said Dethman, a freshman who attended Froid High School. "We had a great week. It feels good to win after a couple losses."
Rocky (14-6, 5-4) avenged 56-54 loss to Carroll on Jan. 15 when the Bears played for the first time on their new floor at the Fortin Center, after playing most of their home games at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Rocky had lost its last contest, 82-54, to Lewis-Clark State on Jan. 25.
Dethman, who finished with seven points and seven rebounds, said the loud and enthusiastic Rocky crowd, which also was heard chanting, "Let's go Rocky!" inspired the Bears.
"Oh my gosh, it was so fun and exciting," she said. "All the people were there and it was loud and fun and exciting and a fun atmosphere to play in."
Rocky coach Wes Keller said the vocal crowd inspired his team.
"I want to give a shout out to the student body," Keller said. "What a great atmosphere.
"Our team fed off the energy they provided tonight. That's a boost."
Francis finished with a team-high 14 points for the Bears and added seven rebounds. Wright had eight points and seven boards.
Denny scored a game-high 17 points for Carroll (14-7, 6-3). Danielle Wagner had nine points and nine rebounds.
Carroll coach Rachelle Sayers pointed to the physicality the Bears played with as a difference in the outcome. RMC outrebounded Carroll 43-36. She also said the Saints suffered from poor shooting, making just 15 of 59 from the field.
"They came in with a definite plan to be the aggressor, and we just didn't respond," she said. "When you shoot 25 percent, you won't win many games."
Francis scored the Bears first seven points of the second half as Rocky claimed a 28-19 lead. Dethman said the Bears worked on a new game plan this week.
"We played really well together and talked on D," she said. "We have a new term this week we called 'Sticky.'"
Dethman said the goal of the "Sticky" defense is in the last 12 seconds of a possession to "lock down, try not to allow a shot, get the rebound and go."
Keller said he was pleased with how the Bears responded after losing to L-C State.
"It was a good bounce-back win for us," he said, adding he liked the Bears' energy on defense. "Any win in the Frontier Conference is a good win."
Carroll men 76, Rocky 61
Sljivancanin, a 6-foot-5 sophomore from Serbia, was proud of his team for ending a three-game losing streak and winning for the second time this season at the Fortin Center.
"This was a real important win for us," he said. "We'd lost three in a row and we needed this to bounce back. We were preparing all week for Rocky. They are always tough at home."
Sljivancanin said defense was key for Carroll, which led 40-28 at the half. Carroll forced 11 turnovers and only committed five.
"It started on defense," he said. "We were tough on defense. That won us the game."
Sam Vining led five RMC scorers in double digits with 12 points. Darius Henderson and Clayton Ladine each had 11 points and Grant Wallace and Brandon The Boy each had 10.
Carroll outrebounded Rocky (6-12, 1-8) 32-28. The Saints also had 11 offensive boards to eight for Rocky.
"It felt like the first half was the difference," Rocky coach Bill Dreikosen said. "A 12-point lead for Carroll is like 25 points for most teams.
"They played pretty spotless in the first half. You have to keep Carroll off the offensive boards."
Dane Warp and Shamrock Campbell added 15 points apiece for Carroll, which shot 29 of 56 for the game. The Saints made 7 of 14 3-point attempts.
"We didn't settle for 3-pointers like we've been doing on the road," Carroll coach Kurt Paulson said. "We were settling for 3-pointers in all our losses and didn't do that tonight."
Paulson applauded his team's defense.
"They (Rocky) had 61 points and are a very dangerous outside-shooting team," Paulson said. "We did guard well."
Dreikosen said the Battlin' Bears will keep working.
"I didn't think we ever gave up tonight," he said. "That was good to see."
