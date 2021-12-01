BILLINGS — The men's and women's basketball teams from Rocky Mountain College and the University of Providence will open their respective Frontier Conference schedules against one another on Thursday.
The doubleheader begins with the women's game at 5 p.m. The men's game will follow at 7. Both games will be played at the McLaughlin Center in Great Falls.
Rocky's women (5-1) have won three in a row, including the championship game at the College of Idaho Tournament, a 53-49 victory over Eastern Oregon. The Battlin' Bears are led by the Frontier's leading scorer, guard N'Dea Flye, who averages 18.2 points per game.
Five players average in double-figure scoring for the Argos (9-2). So far, guard Emilee Maldonado averages 16.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
Rocky's men (4-3) most recently won consecutive close games against Dakota Wesleyan and Dickinson State. Tayshawun Bradford (13.1 ppg) and Maxim Stephens (13.0 ppg) lead a four-player contingent averaging in double figures. Stephens is also pulling down 7.1 rebounds per game.
Providence (6-2) has five players averaging double-digit points. Marcus Stephens leads the team at 22.0 points per game, with Rashee Stocks right behind him at 16.0.
On Saturday, the Rocky men and women will host Frontier rival Montana Tech in a doubleheader at the Fortin Center. The Argos will travel to MSU-Northern for a twinbill on Saturday.
