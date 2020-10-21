BILLINGS — The Cascade Collegiate Conference men’s soccer coaches picked Rocky Mountain College to finish second in the league's preseason poll, while the University of Providence is slotted sixth. Carroll College sits in ninth place.
The poll was announced Wednesday. The start of the season has been delayed until the spring due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Rocky received 176 points in the poll, good for second place behind top-ranked Corban University, which got 192 points and 11 first-place votes. Corban is the reigning regular-season and conference tournament champion.
With 114 points, Providence finished two points back of fifth-place Oregon Tech. Carroll picked up 94 points, which puts the Saints behind eighth-place Evergreen State (106 points) and ahead of 10th-place Warner Pacific (83).
Southern Oregon received 167 points and three first-place votes, good for third. Eastern Oregon (135 points) is fourth. Northwest University (109 points, seventh) rounds out the top 10.
The College of Idaho (79 points), Bushnell (42), Walla Walla (28) and Multnomah (21) filled in the final four spots of the 14-team poll.
The Cascade tournament is scheduled to be played April 7, 8 and 10 in Springfield, Oregon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.