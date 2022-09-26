WHITEFISH — Rocky Mountain College swept the Frontier Conference cross country runners of the week awards.

Jackson Wilson was the men's winner and Sydney Little Light was the women's honoree.

Wilson, a junior from Box Elder, South Dakota, placed first at the Shane Grever Invitational in Dickinson, North Dakota. His time of 25:35.5 in the 8K was 81.2 seconds faster than the second-place finisher. The Battlin' Bears captured the men's team title at the meet.

Little Light, a senior from Crow Agency, also placed first in the 5K at Dickinson with a time of 17:50.9, while the second-place finisher had a time of 19:36.6. Little Light's win helped the Bears earn the team title. 

