BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College senior forward Markaela Francis on Thursday received NAIA first-team All-America honors for women's basketball.
Francis led the Frontier Conference in scoring at 17.7 points per game during the 2019-20 season, and ranked No. 2 in the league in both rebounding (9.5 rpg) and field goal percentage (.546). She was named the league's player of the year.
Francis, who finished her career as a 1,000-point scorer, helped the Battlin' Bears to a 19-11 record before the season was cut short prior to the national tournament due to coronavirus concerns.
The Great Falls High and Highwood product was the lone Frontier Conference player on the first team. Rocky teammate Kloie Thatcher was named honorable mention.
Providence junior forward Parker Esary and Carroll junior forward Christine Denny were named to the second team. The Argos' Emilee Maldonado, a junior guard, was named to the third team. Lewis-Clark State junior forward Kiara Burlage was also a third-team selection.
Other honorable mention selections were Carroll College guard Dani Wagner, Montana Western guard Savanna Bignell, Montana Tech guard Mesa Williams and L-C State guard Jamie Nielson.
