WHITEFISH — Rocky Mountain College swept the Frontier Conference golfer of the week awards that were announced on Monday.
Nolan Burzminski, a senior from Medicine Hat, Alberta, and Valentina Zuleta, a sophomore from Bogota, Colombia, were the weekly winners.
With a 3-0 performance, Zuleta led the Battlin' Bears to the team title over Montana State Billings at the Leslie Spalding Cup.
Burzminski won all three of his matches at the Mike Grob Cup against MSUB.
