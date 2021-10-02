BILLINGS — Saturday was decision day in the Frontier Conference. It was also a moment of truth for Rocky Mountain College.
In a matchup of one-loss teams locked in a tie at the top of the Frontier standings, Rocky rode a big second quarter and opportune defense in crunch time to thwart No. 20 Montana Western 41-31 at Herb Klindt Field.
When the dust settled, the Battlin’ Bears (4-1) had laid claim to sole possession of first place in the Frontier, thanks also to losses by the College of Idaho and Eastern Oregon.
“That’s huge. Any win in the conference is a good, especially to stay at the top of the conference,” said Rocky tight end Andrew Simon, who caught a touchdown and had two key third-down receptions on a clock-eating drive in the fourth quarter. “But the goal isn’t to be in first place after five games, the goal is to be in first place at the end of the season.”
Rocky scored four touchdowns in the second quarter and took a 31-10 lead into halftime. The Bears scored twice on similar sweep plays, as wideouts DeNiro Killian Jr. and Joseph Dwyer each ran into the end zone from inside the 10 yard line. Riley Garrett also hit the first of his two field goals, a 22-yarder.
Quarterback Nate Dick later crossed the goal line on an eight-yard run, which was made possible thanks to a previous interception by Rocky linebacker Shamar Whestone. Dick also found Simon for a four-yard scoring pass with 10 seconds left before the break.
But the lead was short lived. Western (4-2, 3-2 Frontier) fought back with consecutive touchdown runs by quarterback Jon Jund and a 26-yard TD pass from Jund to Jamison Hermanson to tie the game in the third.
With momentum sweeping out of the stadium, the Bears had to bear down in the fourth quarter. After forcing a punt, Dick led Rocky on a nine-play drive that culminated in a one-yard touchdown run by Zaire Wilcox. Earlier in the possession, Dick scrambled for 24 yards on fourth and 1 to move the chains.
The biggest defensive play — Rocky’s four forced turnovers notwithstanding — was made by Bears defensive back Kaysan Barnett, who blitzed and hit Jund with a blindside sack on third down to force another punt.
Rocky’s ensuing possession consisted of 14 plays and took 8:42 off the clock. Dick rolled out and hit Simon to move the sticks on two separate third downs along the way. And though Garrett missed a 27-yard field goal try, Western had nowhere near enough time to erase its 10-point deficit.
It was the second straight week in which Barnett made a game-deciding play. His late interception last Saturday helped preserve Rocky’s 31-28 victory at MSU-Northern.
“Kaysan is a great player,” said Rocky linebacker Nolan McCafferty, who had six tackles. “When the moment’s big he’s a guy you can count on to make those kinds of plays.”
“I thought we won the line of scrimmage battle. And the game plans by the offensive defensive coaches were tremendous,” Rocky coach Chris Stutzriem said. “We had our lulls, but I thought the game plans were really good on both sides of the ball. And our kids stayed the course. We had our best week of practice and they just kept staying in it. The guys just battled. Really proud of them.”
Western’s Jund finished with 350 passing yards, including a 77-yard touchdown strike to wideout Trey Mounts as part of that wild second quarter. But Jund threw two interceptions and was sacked four times.
Western fumbled the ball away on two separate occasions inside Rocky’s 10 yard line, the first of which rolled out of the back of the end zone for a Bears touchback. The second was forced by McCafferty and recovered by Whestone in the third. The Bears held Western to 121 rushing yards.
Bulldogs coach Ryan Nourse lamented his team’s performance afterward.
“Our players decided it’s OK to not value the ball, and when you don’t value the ball you lose,” Nourse said. “What you saw in the first half, that’s embarrassing. I’m a bad coach. I can’t get our guys to respect the opponent and play hard for four quarters. Today we played hard for one quarter. It’s pretty frustrating.”
“We missed tackle after tackle after tackle, we couldn’t line up right … what are you going to do?” he said. “We did a terrible job as a staff, obviously. Kudos to Rocky. They played harder than us and I’m ashamed of that. That’s the first game in my 11 years here that I can say someone played harder than us.”
Dick threw for 227 yards, rushed for 65 and accounted for two touchdowns. With Rocky missing its top three tailbacks, Wilcox and Tommy Corcoran helped the Bears rush for 215 team yards.
“We were able to beat a Top 20 program,” Stutzriem said. “They’re well coached and they’ve got a lot of great players. Two years ago we lost to them twice by I think a combined 75 points. Just really love how our kids competed. We had a great week of practice. Really proud of them and our coaches.”
The Bears face a tough road test next week at Eastern Oregon. Western hosts Southern Oregon.
