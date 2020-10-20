BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College is ranked in the top five while Carroll College and the University of Providence are seventh and eighth, respectively, in the Cascade Collegiate Conference’s preseason women’s soccer poll.
The poll, announced Tuesday, was released well in advance of the beginning of the season, which has been delayed until after the new year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The schedule is yet to be released.
Rocky received 135 points in the poll, tying Northwest University (Wash.) for third place. The Battlin’ Bears went to the league tournament championship game and advanced to the NAIA tournament in 2019.
Carroll received 82 points for its eighth-place ranking while Providence picked up 67 points, good for ninth.
Defending Cascade tournament champion Eastern Oregon is picked first. The Mounties received 12 first-place votes and 168 points. Second-place Oregon Tech has one first-place vote and 138 points.
Southern Oregon (126 points) is fifth, while the College of Idaho (119) and Corban (98) sit in sixth and seventh. Warner Pacific (55 points) is 10th. Evergreen State College (40 points), Bushnell (30) and Multnomah (17) round out the 13-team poll.
The Cascade championship tournament is scheduled for April 7, 8 and 10 in Springfield, Ore.
