BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College and Montana Western will tangle in a Frontier Conference men's and women's basketball doubleheader Thursday at RMC's Fortin Center.
The women's game is scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. with the men's game following at 7.
Rocky's women are ranked No. 15 in the latest NAIA top 25 women's basketball pool, their first appearance in the rankings this season. The Battlin' Bears (15-1, 4-0 Frontier) have won 13 consecutive games. They defeated No. 6 Carroll on the road 66-62 on Saturday.
The Bears are led by N'Dea Flye, the Frontier's leading scorer at 20.3 point per game. Flye also averages 10.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
UM Western (12-4, 2-2) is ranked No. 25 in this week's poll. Brynley Fitzgerald leads with averages of 16.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
Rocky's men (8-3, 1-3) snapped a 17-game Frontier losing streak on Saturday with an 81-76 win at No. 6 Carroll. Maxim Stephens paces the Bears in scoring at 14.9 points per game.
Western (12-7, 1-3) is led by Jalen Hodges at 14.9 points per game.
Both the Rocky and Western men's teams are unranked.
