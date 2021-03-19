BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College’s first football game since the fall of 2019 — a 14-12 home loss to Carroll College last week — met Chris Stutzriem’s standard for effort and intensity.
But the 15 months that lagged in between was palpable for the Battlin’ Bears’ third-year coach.
“I thought being out for that long really showed,” he said.
The Bears hope to play a cleaner game in Week 2 of this abbreviate spring foray, especially on offense, when they face reigning Frontier Conference champion College of Idaho on the road on Saturday.
Rocky put up 423 yards of offense against Carroll, the most of any Frontier team last week. But the Bears have made it a priority to execute better on first downs and have more success in the red zone, as well as to protect the football.
Rocky turned the ball over twice and also failed to move the chains on a key fourth-down play in Carroll territory.
“Going back on film I think we could have done a lot more,” Stutzriem said of Rocky’s offense. “But we’ve got to finish drives and we can’t turn the ball over. When we executed we had great plays.”
Stutzriem wasn’t able to say if quarterback Nate Dick will play this week versus C of I. Dick suffered a foot injury against Carroll in the first half and didn’t return. Drew Korf threw for 217 yards and a touchdown last week, and will get the call if Dick can’t go.
Defensively, Stutzriem was pleased with his team’s performance. The Bears forced Carroll to punt nine times and held the Saints to a 4-for-16 success rate on third down.
Linebacker Alex Bush, in his first game with Rocky since transferring from NCAA Division I Texas Christian, had a big game with nine tackles and three quarterback sacks. Bush, Stutzriem said, performed the way the Bears thought he would.
“He’s been exactly what we expected. He’s just a tremendous kid,” Stutzriem said. “He’s a great leader for our young guys. He cares about this program. He practices hard every day, just like he plays. He’s great to have for Rocky and for our culture.”
Interior lineman Chad Nebel and safety Ty Reynolds also performed well for Rocky, helping to give the defense a presence at all three levels.
College of Idaho is coming off a 26-12 home victory last week over Montana State-Northern. Coached by Mike Moroski, the Coyotes are ranked No. 5 in the most recent NAIA poll. C of I has won 17 consecutive regular season games, including 10 in a row at home at Simplot Stadium.
The Yotes forced four turnovers against Northern and converted those into 19 points.
Rocky knows the challenge that awaits.
“They’re the defending conference champions. They’re always going to play extremely hard. They’re coached well. They run around, fly around. They’re a championship-caliber football team and a top team in the country,” Stutzriem said. “It’s a long trip, and that’s a tough part, too. They’re a very good football team, but I expect our guys to play hard and hopefully give us a shot to win.”
“We’re going to try to put ourselves in the right situations,” Stutzriem said. “I’m looking forward to seeing our kids play again. I know they’re itching at it. Going on the road to play the No. 5 team in the country, we’re excited about it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.