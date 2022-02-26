BILLINGS — There was no time for N’Dea Flye to think. Only react.
With mere seconds left before halftime of Saturday’s Frontier Conference semifinal between Rocky Mountain College and Montana Tech, Flye corralled a bouncing ball, crossed over her defender, drove the lane, floated and scored before the buzzer sounded to send the Battlin’ Bears into the locker room riding high.
It was a classic Flye play, but this game wasn’t a classic Flye showcase. Truly, everyone showed up for Rocky on Saturday in a 71-39 victory over the Orediggers.
With the win, the top-seeded Battlin’ Bears improved their record to 25-4 and advanced to the Frontier championship game, which they’ll host Tuesday at 7 p.m. against No. 3 seed Carroll.
Shauna Bribiescas drained four first-half 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 14 points. Mackenzie Dethman scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds, and fellow forward Dominique Stephens came off the bench to add 13 points of her own for the Bears.
Flye’s stat line was filled: 12 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals. Kloie Thatcher scored eight points.
As a team, Rocky hit nine 3-pointers and, perhaps most importantly, had 15 team assists and just two turnovers.
“Coach (Wes) Keller says we can be as good as we want to be, and that’s what we do,” said Dethman, a 6-foot-1 sophomore out of Froid-Lake. “We share the ball and just make everyone else around us better. That’s how we play.”
That was evident from the outset.
Rocky jumped to a 9-0 lead within the first three minutes as Flye converted twice and Thatcher hit a deep 3-pointer. The lead ballooned to 32-17 midway through the second when Dethman stepped out and hit a 3 from the top of the key. Flye’s shot at the buzzer before halftime made it 42-23.
A 3 by Adonica Baca-Martinez late in the third quarter gave the Bears a 30-point edge, 60-30.
Getting 23 points and 10 rebounds combined from Dethman and Stephens was a big boost.
“Our philosophy is we want to play inside-out, and if our bigs play like that it just makes us better,” Keller said.
Still, Keller, in his ninth season, seemed most impressed with his team’s pressing defense, which limited Montana Tech to 28% shooting and forced 17 turnovers.
The Orediggers’ Tavia Rooney, a versatile Townsend product, finished with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds, but she was the only Tech player to reach double digits in either category.
“Rooney is one of the top offensive rebounders, let alone rebounders, in the league, and you want to limit her opportunities,” Keller said. “I thought we did a good job. Defensively, I thought we put together a complete game.”
Montana Tech knocked off Montana Western on the road in a quarterfinal game to reach this point. The fifth-seeded Orediggers finished the season with a 13-19 overall record. They went 0-4 against the Bears.
On Saturday, Rocky simply took Tech out of its offense.
“We did a good job defensively, I felt, on N’Dea Flye and Kloie Thatcher, holding them to 20 (points) combined. We just struggled scoring tonight,” Tech coach Carly Sanon said. “Their pressure in the backcourt and up top kind of got us out of rhythm. And we just didn't shoot the ball very well, and we didn't execute very well.”
Rocky now turns its attention to a rematch with Carroll for all the Frontier spoils. The Bears are 2-1 versus the Saints so far this year, but Carroll is one of two Frontier teams to beat Rocky on its home floor (55-45 on Feb. 12)
Carroll defeated No. 2 seed Providence 63-51 in the other semifinal game on Saturday in Great Falls.
That game was still under way after Rocky exited its locker room, and the Bears weren’t sure who they were going to be matched up with in the championship game. But it didn’t seem to matter at that moment.
“We’ve just got to come out and play together and it will fall the way that it will fall,” said Dethman, whose team is chasing the program’s first conference tournament crown since 1988. “We write down our goals at the beginning of the year and the top thing was to win the conference championship, and so it feels great to be there.
“Now we’ve just got to go finish it out.”
