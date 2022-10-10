WHITEFISH — Following a 3-1 victory over Montana Western Friday and a 3-0 sweep of Providence Saturday to improve to 11-11 overall and 4-1 in the Frontier Conference, Rocky Mountain College volleyball players swept the weekly awards on Monday.

The attacker of the week was Bella Bryan, a sophomore 5-foot-9 right-side hitter from Billings Skyview. Ayla Embry, a 5-4 senior libero from Bozeman, was the defender of the week. The setter of the week was Blythe Sealey, a 5-8 sophomore from Roundup.

It was the first career attacker of the week award for Bryan, Rocky noted in a press release. She averaged 3.71 kills per set with a .260 hitting percentage.

Embry was singled out for defender of the week honors for the fourth time this season and 18th of her Rocky career according to the RMC release. She averaged 8.86 digs per set.

In RMC's news release, it was noted that Sealey has been the setter of the week three times this season. She averaged 11.14 assists and 2.14 digs per set. She currently leads the league in assists per set with 9.56.

Tags

Load comments