GREAT FALLS — The Rocky Mountain College women's basketball team took over sole possession of first place in the Frontier Conference on Thursday with a 59-46 road victory over Providence.
Four players scored in double figures for the No. 18-ranked Battlin' Bears, led by N'Dea Flye's game-high 17 points. Mackenzie Dethman scored 12 points for Rocky while Kloie Thatcher and Shauna Bribiescas each added 10.
Flye pulled down nine rebounds to lead the Bears, falling shy of another double-double. Parker Esary's 13 points and game-high 12 rebounds led the way for 16th-ranked Providence. Emilee Maldonado scored 14 for the Argos.
Rocky, 21-3 overall, is now alone in first place with a 9-2 conference record, one game better than both Providence (8-3) and Carroll (8-3). The Bears host Montana Tech on Saturday while Providence welcomes MSU-Northern and Carroll hosts Montana Western.
