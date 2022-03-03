BILLINGS — Admittedly, the Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball team hasn’t quite come down from the high of winning the program’s first Frontier Conference tournament championship in 34 years.
But the reveal of the NAIA national tournament bracket now allows the Battlin’ Bears to turn the page and focus on their next challenge.
Rocky learned Thursday it will be the No. 2 seed in the tournament’s Duer Quadrant and will host No. 15 seed Reinhardt, of Waleska, Georgia, in a first-round game at the Fortin Center on March 11.
Two other teams will also play in the opening-round “pod” event, as No. 7 seed Hope International of Fullerton, California, will face No. 10 seed Dakota State of Madison, South Dakota.
The winners will meet on March 12, with the last team standing earning a berth among the final 16 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, March 17-22.
Waiting for the bracket announcement inside the auditorium at the Fortin Center on Thursday, Rocky seemed eager to begin preparations for the next phase of its season. On Tuesday, the Bears defeated rival Carroll 59-56 in an intense and emotional Frontier title game.
“I don’t think we’ve come down yet. That was awesome. That atmosphere was so fun to play in,” said sophomore forward Mackenzie Dethman. “But once we start practicing again things will probably mellow out for us a little bit.”
Rocky enters the tournament with a 26-4 record. Reinhardt is 20-13 and comes in having won nine straight games, including a victory in the Appalachian Athletic Conference championship game on Feb. 26.
Rocky coach Wes Keller, named Frontier coach of the year on Wednesday, said his team will learn as much as it can about the Eagles in the coming days.
“We don't know a lot about Reinhardt yet, so it’s time to go to work and figure them out and get ready for that game,” Keller said. “We’ll watch film and get our scout together and we’ll focus on what they do best.”
Statistically the Eagles are led by a trio of double-digit scorers: Senior guard Abbi Haynes at 15.2 point per game, senior guard Catherine Shope at 12.8 and sophomore guard Ashley Woodroffe at 11.2.
On Wednesday, Rocky senior guard N’Dea Flye laid claim to a haul of Frontier awards, being named player of the year, newcomer of the year and defensive player of the year. Flye will enter the national tournament with averages of 20.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.4 steals per game.
Junior guard Kloie Thatcher was a second-team All-Frontier pick, while senior forward Shauna Bribiescas was honorable mention. Guard Gracee Lekvold was named freshman of the year.
“I’ve never been a part of anything like this, so this is a cool experience,” said Lekvold, a Scobey High School alum. “I think we can do a lot of good things. I think we can make it pretty far. We have a good thing going right now, and I don't think any of us are going to let up.”
Hope International is 26-5. The Royals lost in the semifinals of the Golden State Athletic Conference tournament but earned an at-large bid to nationals. Dakota State is 26-7. The Trojans won the North Star Athletic Association tourney title.
Rocky was one of four Frontier teams included in the NAIA tournament field. Carroll (25-7) is the No. 3 seed in the Naismith Quadrant. The Saints will play No. 14 Lindsey Wilson (16-15) of Columbia, Kentucky, in the first round in New Orleans.
Providence (25-6) is the No. 5 seed in the Liston Quadrant. The Argos are matched against No. 12 Talladega, Alabama (20-11) in a first-round game in Alexandria, Louisiana.
Montana Western (15-13) is the No. 9 seed in the Liston Quadrant. The Bulldogs will play No. 8 Science & Arts (22-9) of Chickasha, Oklahoma, in an opening-round game in Santa Barbara, California.
Rocky won a bid to host its opening-round, single-elimination pod on Feb. 24.
“I think it says a lot about the work and the success that we've had this year, and I'm appreciative of our school putting in a bid and allowing this to happen,” Keller said. “It's going to be exciting. I look forward to an outstanding atmosphere.”
“I think for our team and our coaching staff, our expectation is to go out and play as hard as we can,” Keller said. “I think everybody wants to get to Sioux City. But at the end of the day if we go out and compete and play the way we're capable, there will definitely be an opportunity for us.”
