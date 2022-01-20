BUTTE — N'Dea Flye had 21 points and nine rebounds and the Rocky Mountain College women's basketball team returned to the win column with a 71-48 road victory over Frontier Conference opponent Montana Tech on Thursday.
Rocky had a 14-game winning streak snapped last Saturday in a home defeat to Providence. Thursday's win brings the Battlin' Bears' record to 17-2 overall and 6-1 in the league.
Kloie Thatcher added 11 points for the Bears, while Shauna Bribiescas tallied nine points and 10 rebounds. Rocky forced 20 turnovers, which resulted in 20 points.
Montana Tech (11-11, 2-5) was led by Mollie Peoples' 14 points. Peoples shot 4 for 4 from 3-point range. Tavia Rooney contributed eight points and a game-high 13 rebounds for the Orediggers. Brooke Heggie chipped in 10 points.
Rocky will travel to play at MSU-Northern on Saturday. Montana Tech will next host Carroll, also on Saturday.
