BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College women's basketball team will host rival Carroll College on Tuesday in the Frontier Conference tournament championship game. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Fortin Center.
Top-seeded Rocky routed No. 5 Montana Tech 71-39 on Saturday in the semifinal round; No. 3 Carroll upended second-seeded Providence 63-51 in Great Falls in the other semi, also on Saturday.
Rocky and Carroll have met three times previously this season. Rocky leads the series 2-1, but Carroll won the most recent meeting, 55-45 on Feb. 12 at the Fortin Center.
The Battlin' Bears (25-4) are vying for their first league tournament crown since the 1987-88 season. They earned a share of the regular-season title, which was also their first since '87-88.
The Saints (25-6), meanwhile, are looking to win their fourth tourney championship in the past five seasons and their second in a row.
N'Dea Flye leads Rocky in scoring, averaging 20.7 points per game. She also averages 9.5 rebounds and 3.4 steals. Teammate Kloie Thatcher contributes 13.4 points per game.
Danielle Wagner leads the Saints with her 14.8 points per game average, to go along with 4.8 rebound per contest. Jamie Pickens averages 13 points and 6.6 boards per game for Carroll.
In the preseason poll, Rocky was picked fifth in the six-team Frontier. At one point the Bears reeled off 16 consecutive wins. They were ranked 10th in the final NAIA top 25 poll last week. Carroll came in at No. 11.
Tickets for the championship contest are $10 for adults and $8 for students. Kids under 10 years old will be admitted free. Only those holding Frontier Conference Lifetime passes and NAIA Membership cards will be admitted free.
Also last week, Rocky was chosen to host a four-team opening-round "pod" for the NAIA national tournament beginning March 11. The winning team from that single-elimination event will advance to the final tournament site March 17-22 in Sioux City, Iowa.
