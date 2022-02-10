HAVRE — N'Dea Flye scored 25 points, Kloie Thatcher added 23 and Rocky Mountain College remained in first place in the Frontier Conference women's standings with a 72-55 victory at MSU-Northern on Thursday.

With the win, the Battlin' Bears improved to 23-3 overall and 11-2 in the Frontier. Northern fell to 8-19 and 1-12.

Flye finished with five rebounds, two assists and seven steals. Thatcher made 5 of 10 3-point attempts. Mackenzie Dethman chipped in eight points for the Bears.

Peyton Kehr had 10 points for Northern. Teammate Sydney Hovde had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Rocky will host Carroll on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Saints (22-5, 10-3) are a game back in second place. 

