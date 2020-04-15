WHITEFISH — Rocky Mountain College freshman women’s golfer Hailey Derrickson was named both the Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year for the Frontier Conference on Wednesday.

The Battlin’ Bears Aaron Pohle was also named the women’s golf Coach of the Year for the fifth season in a row.

The all-conference team is determined by the results of the league’s regular season conference tourneys in the fall. Rocky was the conference’s regular season champion.

The Frontier Conference spring sports season, including golf, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

First team: Madilyn Brown, Lewis-Clark State College, Sr., Novato, Calif.; Lauren Hamm, Lewis-Clark State College, Sr., Ferndale, Wash.; Alexandra Schmidt, Lewis-Clark State College, So., Regina, Saskatchewan; Hailey Derrickson, Rocky Mountain College, Fr., Austin, Texas; Claire Wright, Rocky Mountain College, Fr., Chowchilla, Calif.

Second team: Tatyana Carlson, Lewis Clark State College, Fr., Winnemucca, Nev.; Deana Caruso, Lewis-Clark State College, Fr., Pomeroy, Wash.; Megan Gibson, Lewis-Clark State College, Sr., Hoquiam, Wash.; Emily Garden, Montana Tech, Fr., Lolo; Morgan O’Neil, Rocky Mountain College, Sr., Laurel.

Tags

Load comments