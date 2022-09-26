WHITEFISH — Haydn Driver and Claire Wright of Rocky Mountain College were selected as the Frontier Conference golfers of the week.
Driver, a senior from Sandton, South Africa, was the men's medalist at the Carroll College Invitational with a 10-under 206 at Bill Roberts Golf Course.
Wright, a senior from Chowchilla, California, was the women's medalist in Helena. Wright fired a 5-under 139 two-round total, breaking her own school record of 140.
