WHITEFISH — Rocky Mountain College's Sydney Little Light and Montana Western's Jonathan Harrison earned Frontier Conference cross country runner of the week recognition on Monday.

Little Light, a senior from Crow Agency, finished third out of 214 runners in the 5K at the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge in Grand Rapids, Michigan with a time of 17:31.2.

Harrison, a senior from Missoula, was 19th out of 214 runners in the 8K in Grand Rapids. His time of 25:04.0 set a new school record.

