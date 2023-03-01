agate Scoreboard: 2022-23 Frontier Conference men's basketball honors Mar 1, 2023 Mar 1, 2023 Updated 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Frontier ConferenceMen's basketball2022-23 All-Conference Team and Honors Player of the Year: Caleb Bellach, Montana TechCoach of the Year: Adam Hiatt, Montana TechDefensive Player of the Year: Jesse Keltner, Montana State-NorthernFreshman of the Year: Dae'Kwon Watson, Montana State-Northern Sixth-Man of the Year: Dae'Kwon Watson, Montana State-NorthernNewcomer of the Year: Asa Williams, Montana TechFirst team: Andrew Cook, Soph., G, Carroll College; Brendan Temple, Sr., F, Carroll College; Jesse Keltner, Sr., F, Montana State-Northern; Caleb Bellach, Jr., F, Montana Tech; Kael Robinson, Soph., G, Rocky Mountain College; Maxim Stephens, Jr., F, Rocky Mountain College; Marcus Stephens, Sr., G, ProvidenceSecond team: C.J. Nelson, Sr., G, Montana State-Northern; Asa Williams, Jr., F, Montana Tech; Jamal Stephenson, Sr., G, Montana Western; Davien Harris-Williams, Jr., G, ProvidenceHonorable mention: Dae'Kwon Watson, Fr., G, Montana State-Northern; Michael Ure, Soph., F, Montana Tech; Ky Kouba, Soph., G, Montana WesternAll-defensive: Jonny Hillman, Sr., G, Carroll College; Jesse Keltner, Sr., F, Montana State-Northern; C.J. Nelson, Sr., G, Montana State-Northern; Hayden Diekhans, Fr., F, Montana Tech; Bridger Larsen, Jr., F, Montana Tech; Jok Jok, Sr., F, Montana Western Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Montana Tech Carroll College Montana State-northern Rocky Mountain College Montana Western Providence Frontier Conference Naia Men's Basketball Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Kola Bad Bear has become dominant post presence, valued Native leader in Montana State career Woodin is Coach of the Year as MSUB women's hoops sees six on GNAC year-end awards list 103 points for history: Montana Tech men win second straight Frontier Tournament championship 2023 Montana divisional basketball tournaments Carroll women capture second Frontier Tournament title in last three seasons
