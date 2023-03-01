agate Scoreboard: 2022-23 Frontier Conference women's basketball honors Mar 1, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Frontier ConferenceWomen's basketball2022-23 All-Conference Team and Honors Co-Players of the Year: Brynley Fitzgerald, Montana Western; Jamie Pickens, Carroll CollegeCoach of the Year: Rachelle Sayers, Carroll CollegeDefensive Player of the Year: Gracee Lekvold, Rocky Mountain CollegeFreshman of the Year: Emily Cooley, Montana Western Co-Sixth-Players of the Year: Morgan Baird, Rocky Mountain College; Shyan Krass, Montana State-NorthernNewcomer of the Year: Jordan Sweeney, Montana WesternFirst team: Jamie Pickens, Sr., F, Carroll College; Tavia Rooney, Jr., G/F, Montana Tech; Brynley Fitzgerald, Sr., G, Montana Western; Jordan Sweeney, Jr., G, Montana Western; Kloie Thatcher, Sr., G, Rocky Mountain College; Maddy Dixon, Sr., F, ProvidenceSecond team: Kamden Hilborn, Sr., G, Carroll College; Kendall Keller, Jr., G, Carroll College; Sienna Swannack, Sr., G, Carroll College; Gracee Lekvold, Soph., G, Rocky Mountain College; Reed Hazard, Gr., F, ProvidenceHonorable mention: Briaunna McCullough, Jr., G, Montana State-Northern; Dani Urick, Sr., G, Montana Tech; Mesa King, Sr., F, Montana WesternAll-defensive: Kamden Hilborn, Sr., G, Carroll College; Sienna Swannack, Sr., G, Carroll College; Rachel Van Blaricom, Fr., G, Montana State-Northern; Dani Urick, Sr., G, Montana Tech; Mesa King, Sr., F, Montana Western; Gracee Lekvold, Soph., G, Rocky Mountain College Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Montana Tech Carroll College Montana State-northern Rocky Mountain College Montana Western Providence Frontier Conference Naia Women's Basketball Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Kola Bad Bear has become dominant post presence, valued Native leader in Montana State career Woodin is Coach of the Year as MSUB women's hoops sees six on GNAC year-end awards list 103 points for history: Montana Tech men win second straight Frontier Tournament championship 2023 Montana divisional basketball tournaments Carroll women capture second Frontier Tournament title in last three seasons
