Frontier Conference golf

Men

Player of the year: Sean Ramsbacher, Montana Tech

Coach of the year: Nathan Bailey, Rocky Mountain College

Freshman of the year: Parker Jones, Rocky Mountain College

All-conference first team: Samuel Berry, Sr., Carroll College; Sean Ramsbacher, Jr., Montana Tech; Isaiah Weldon, So., Montana Tech; Haydn Driver, Sr., Rocky Mountain College; Mitchell Thiessen, St., Rocky Mountain College.

All-conference second team: Josh Neth, Sr., Carroll College; Jace Rhodes, Sr., Montana Tech; Cash Golden, So., Rocky Mountain College; Jacob Johnson, Fr., Rocky Mountain College; Parker Jones, Fr., Rocky Mountain College; Ben Kaul, Sr., University of Providence.

Women

Player of the year: Claire Wright, Rocky Mountain College

Coach of the year: Ben MacIntyre, Carroll College

Freshman of the year: Valentina Zuleta, Rocky Mountain College

All-Conference first team: Katie Flagg, Jr., Carroll College; Caroline Hobson, Sr., Carroll College; Franchi Ceartin, Fr., Montana Tech; Claire Wright, Jr., Rocky Mountain College; Valentina Zuleta, Fr., Rocky Mountain College.

All-Conference second team: Ellie Thiel, Fr., Carroll College; Sami Benson, Fr., Montana Tech; Emily Kelly, Jr., Montana Tech; Cierra Sundheim, Fr., Montana Tech; Kaitlyn Fleming, Sr., Rocky Mountain College.

