Frontier Conference golf
Men
Player of the year: Sean Ramsbacher, Montana Tech
Coach of the year: Nathan Bailey, Rocky Mountain College
Freshman of the year: Parker Jones, Rocky Mountain College
All-conference first team: Samuel Berry, Sr., Carroll College; Sean Ramsbacher, Jr., Montana Tech; Isaiah Weldon, So., Montana Tech; Haydn Driver, Sr., Rocky Mountain College; Mitchell Thiessen, St., Rocky Mountain College.
All-conference second team: Josh Neth, Sr., Carroll College; Jace Rhodes, Sr., Montana Tech; Cash Golden, So., Rocky Mountain College; Jacob Johnson, Fr., Rocky Mountain College; Parker Jones, Fr., Rocky Mountain College; Ben Kaul, Sr., University of Providence.
Women
Player of the year: Claire Wright, Rocky Mountain College
Coach of the year: Ben MacIntyre, Carroll College
Freshman of the year: Valentina Zuleta, Rocky Mountain College
All-Conference first team: Katie Flagg, Jr., Carroll College; Caroline Hobson, Sr., Carroll College; Franchi Ceartin, Fr., Montana Tech; Claire Wright, Jr., Rocky Mountain College; Valentina Zuleta, Fr., Rocky Mountain College.
All-Conference second team: Ellie Thiel, Fr., Carroll College; Sami Benson, Fr., Montana Tech; Emily Kelly, Jr., Montana Tech; Cierra Sundheim, Fr., Montana Tech; Kaitlyn Fleming, Sr., Rocky Mountain College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.