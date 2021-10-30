Montana Tech 21, Rocky 17
|Rocky
|0
|3
|14
|0
|—
|17
|Montana Tech
|7
|14
|0
|0
|—
|21
First quarter
MT: Campbell 1 run (Griffith kick), 6:38
Second quarter
RMC: Garrett 49 field goal, 12:30
MT: Estes 13 run (Griffith kick), 5:33
MT: Campbell 9 run (Griffith kick), 1:04
Third quarter
RMC: Ngalamulume 1 run (Garrett kick), 10:05
RMC: Dick 2 run (Garrett kick), 1:37
Individual statistics
Rushing: Rocky, Dick 17-78, Brusven 1-25, Ngalamulume 10-23, Killian Jr. 2-11, Wilcox 2-9, McGrew 1-1, Schick 1-(1-2). Montana Tech, Counts 16-58, Campbell 11-32, Estes 3-28, Winterburn 7-14, Smith 3-2, Caprara 1-(-4).
Passing: Rocky, Dick 13-25-182-1. Montana Tech, Campbell 17-30-0-316.
Receiving: Rocky, Overton 5-118, Henry 4-41, Simon 2-12, Dwyer 1-6, Sellgren 1-5. Montana Tech, Kennedy 6-105, Hoffman 4-81, Torgerson 4-78, Estes 2-43, Caprara 1-9.
Montana 20, S. Utah 19
|S. Utah
|3
|13
|3
|0
|—
|19
|Montana
|0
|10
|7
|3
|—
|20
First Quarter
SUU—FG Alejado 32, 02:24
Second Quarter
SUU—Williams 2 run (kick failed), 10:37
MONT—FG Macias 21, 05:46
MONT—Ford 26 interception return (Macias kick), 05:36
SUU—Schenks 60 pass from Miller (Alejado kick), 02:59
Third Quarter
MONT—Grossman 24 pass from Brown (Macias kick), 08:46
SUU—FG Alejado 23, 01:28
Fourth Quarter
MONT—FG Macias 30, 11:38
|SUU
|MONT
|First downs
|19
|24
|Rushes-yards
|28-49
|39-104
|Passing
|250
|272
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-39-1
|27-37-1
|Return Yards
|1
|104
|Punts-Avg.
|4-47.3
|2-42.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|4-3
|Penalty-Yards
|3-20
|12-125
|Time of Possession
|33:21
|26:39
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—S. Utah, Th. Duckett 11-36, Is. Diego-Williams 3-8, Ka. Davis 10-6, Et. Bolingbroke 1-5, Br. Schenks 1-3, Ju. Miller 2-(minus 9). Montana, Ju. Bergen 25-87, Kr. Brown 5-17, Ni. Ostmo 1-9, Ca. Humphrey 5-(minus 1), Team 3-(minus 8).
PASSING—S. Utah, Ju. Miller 23-38-1-250, Et. Bolingbroke 0-1-0-0. Montana, Kr. Brown 17-23-1-186, Ca. Humphrey 10-14-0-86.
RECEIVING—S. Utah, Br. Schenks 3-85, La. Lawson 6-79, Et. Bolingbroke 5-37, Ka. Davis 3-23, Fr. Harris III 2-13, Is. Diego-Williams 1-7, Da. Atencio 1-5, Th. Duckett 1-1, Ma. Ta'ase 1-0. Montana, Co. Grossman 4-66, Mi. Roberts 5-60, Ke. White 8-54, Sa. Akem 6-54, Ry. Simpson 3-28, Ju. Bergen 1-10.
San Jose St. 27, Wyoming 21
|Wyoming
|0
|7
|7
|7
|—
|21
|San Jose St.
|0
|17
|10
|0
|—
|27
Second Quarter
SJSU—Nash 1 run (Mercurio kick), 11:10.
SJSU—FG Mercurio 36, 8:28.
WYO—Neyor 54 pass from L.Williams (Hoyland kick), 5:18.
SJSU—K.Robinson 9 run (Mercurio kick), 1:54.
Third Quarter
SJSU—FG Mercurio 44, 8:29.
WYO—Swen 3 run (Hoyland kick), 7:11.
SJSU—Ross 44 pass from Nash (Mercurio kick), 2:59.
Fourth Quarter
WYO—Neyor 12 pass from L.Williams (Hoyland kick), 2:48.
|WYO
|SJSU
|First downs
|18
|17
|Total Net Yards
|400
|388
|Rushes-yards
|50-271
|37-238
|Passing
|129
|150
|Punt Returns
|1--2
|2-24
|Kickoff Returns
|1-19
|3-32
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-22-2
|11-22-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-17
|0-0
|Punts
|4-48.75
|6-46.167
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|0-0
|4-27
|Time of Possession
|32:14
|27:46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Wyoming, Valladay 22-172, Swen 9-45, L.Williams 17-35, McNeely 1-11, Neyor 1-8. San Jose St., Nash 11-112, Nevens 15-71, Robinson 5-52, Garrett 2-7, (Team) 4-(minus 4).
PASSING—Wyoming, L.Williams 12-22-2-129. San Jose St., Nash 11-22-0-150.
RECEIVING—Wyoming, Neyor 3-72, Valladay 3-24, Welch 2-10, Cobbs 2-9, Eberhardt 1-12, Christensen 1-2. San Jose St., Deese 5-81, Ross 2-57, Hamilton 2-12, Garrett 1-1, Robinson 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
