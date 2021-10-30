Montana Tech 21, Rocky 17

Rocky 14 17 
Montana Tech14 21 

First quarter

MT: Campbell 1 run (Griffith kick), 6:38 

Second quarter

RMC: Garrett 49 field goal, 12:30

MT: Estes 13 run (Griffith kick), 5:33

MT: Campbell 9 run (Griffith kick), 1:04 

Third quarter

RMC: Ngalamulume 1 run (Garrett kick), 10:05

RMC: Dick 2 run (Garrett kick), 1:37 

Individual statistics

Rushing: Rocky, Dick 17-78, Brusven 1-25, Ngalamulume 10-23, Killian Jr. 2-11, Wilcox 2-9, McGrew 1-1, Schick 1-(1-2). Montana Tech, Counts 16-58, Campbell 11-32, Estes 3-28, Winterburn 7-14, Smith 3-2, Caprara 1-(-4).

Passing: Rocky, Dick 13-25-182-1. Montana Tech, Campbell 17-30-0-316.

Receiving: Rocky, Overton 5-118, Henry 4-41, Simon 2-12, Dwyer 1-6, Sellgren 1-5. Montana Tech, Kennedy 6-105, Hoffman 4-81, Torgerson 4-78, Estes 2-43, Caprara 1-9.

Montana 20, S. Utah 19

S. Utah3133019
Montana0107320

First Quarter

SUU—FG Alejado 32, 02:24

Second Quarter

SUU—Williams 2 run (kick failed), 10:37

MONT—FG Macias 21, 05:46

MONT—Ford 26 interception return (Macias kick), 05:36

SUU—Schenks 60 pass from Miller (Alejado kick), 02:59

Third Quarter

MONT—Grossman 24 pass from Brown (Macias kick), 08:46

SUU—FG Alejado 23, 01:28

Fourth Quarter

MONT—FG Macias 30, 11:38

 SUUMONT
First downs1924
Rushes-yards28-4939-104
Passing250272
Comp-Att-Int23-39-127-37-1
Return Yards1104
Punts-Avg.4-47.32-42.0
Fumbles-Lost0-04-3
Penalty-Yards3-2012-125
Time of Possession33:2126:39

 

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—S. Utah, Th. Duckett 11-36, Is. Diego-Williams 3-8, Ka. Davis 10-6, Et. Bolingbroke 1-5, Br. Schenks 1-3, Ju. Miller 2-(minus 9). Montana, Ju. Bergen 25-87, Kr. Brown 5-17, Ni. Ostmo 1-9, Ca. Humphrey 5-(minus 1), Team 3-(minus 8).

PASSING—S. Utah, Ju. Miller 23-38-1-250, Et. Bolingbroke 0-1-0-0. Montana, Kr. Brown 17-23-1-186, Ca. Humphrey 10-14-0-86.

RECEIVING—S. Utah, Br. Schenks 3-85, La. Lawson 6-79, Et. Bolingbroke 5-37, Ka. Davis 3-23, Fr. Harris III 2-13, Is. Diego-Williams 1-7, Da. Atencio 1-5, Th. Duckett 1-1, Ma. Ta'ase 1-0. Montana, Co. Grossman 4-66, Mi. Roberts 5-60, Ke. White 8-54, Sa. Akem 6-54, Ry. Simpson 3-28, Ju. Bergen 1-10.

San Jose St. 27, Wyoming 21

Wyoming077721
San Jose St.01710027

Second Quarter

SJSU—Nash 1 run (Mercurio kick), 11:10.

SJSU—FG Mercurio 36, 8:28.

WYO—Neyor 54 pass from L.Williams (Hoyland kick), 5:18.

SJSU—K.Robinson 9 run (Mercurio kick), 1:54.

Third Quarter

SJSU—FG Mercurio 44, 8:29.

WYO—Swen 3 run (Hoyland kick), 7:11.

SJSU—Ross 44 pass from Nash (Mercurio kick), 2:59.

Fourth Quarter

WYO—Neyor 12 pass from L.Williams (Hoyland kick), 2:48.

 

 WYOSJSU
First downs1817
Total Net Yards400388
Rushes-yards50-27137-238
Passing129150
Punt Returns1--22-24
Kickoff Returns1-193-32
Interceptions Ret.0-02-0
Comp-Att-Int12-22-211-22-0
Sacked-Yards Lost3-170-0
Punts4-48.756-46.167
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards0-04-27
Time of Possession32:1427:46

 

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Wyoming, Valladay 22-172, Swen 9-45, L.Williams 17-35, McNeely 1-11, Neyor 1-8. San Jose St., Nash 11-112, Nevens 15-71, Robinson 5-52, Garrett 2-7, (Team) 4-(minus 4).

PASSING—Wyoming, L.Williams 12-22-2-129. San Jose St., Nash 11-22-0-150.

RECEIVING—Wyoming, Neyor 3-72, Valladay 3-24, Welch 2-10, Cobbs 2-9, Eberhardt 1-12, Christensen 1-2. San Jose St., Deese 5-81, Ross 2-57, Hamilton 2-12, Garrett 1-1, Robinson 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

