College football

Eastern Oregon 36, Rocky Mountain 33, OT

Eastern Oregon13 14 36 
Rocky14 33 

Scoring summary

First quarter

RMC: Riley Garrett 47 FG, 8:05

EOU: Zachary Cahill 43 FG, 3:40

Second quarter

RMC: Garrett 46 FG, 12:06

EOU: Tanner Zenke 31 pass from Kai Quinn (kick failed), 7:53

EOU: Quinn 2 run (Cahill kick), 5:13

RMC: Garrett 28 FG, :01

Third quarter

RMC: Donavan Sellgren 44 pass from Drew Korf (Garrett kick), 12:06

RMC: Sellgren 7 pass from Korf (Garrett kick), 8:50

Fourth quarter

EOU: Zenke 21 pass from Quinn, (Cahill kick), 4:11

EOU: Zenke 6 pass from Quinn (Cahill kick), 1:21

Overtime

RMC: Garrett 27 FG

EOU: Quinn 6 run

Individual statistics

Rushing

EOU: Kai Quinn 17-85, John Lesser 16-81, Jordan Eggers 7-26, Isaiah Thomas 1-3, Tanner Zenke 1-2, Andrew James 1-(-1). 

RMC: Colton Williams 12-60, Dawson Schuck 1-29, Victor Ngalamulume 5-16, Trae Henry 1-9, Mason Harrison 1-0, Drew Korf 5-0, Tommy Corcoran 1-(-2).

Passing

EOU: Kai Quinn 24-35-1, 256.

RMC: Drew Korf 28-43-0, 311.

Receiving

EOU: Tanner Zenke 6-130, Tyler Brown 6-20, Willie Camp 2-36, Cade Reed 2-32, Isaiah Thomas 2-28, Saige Wilkerson 2-9, Jordan Eggers 2-1, Ryan Piper 1-0, John Lesser 1-0.

RMC: Donavan Sellgren 9-143, Carter Garsjo 5-49, Trae Henry 4-59, Dawson Schick 4-4, Markel Quinney 2-31, Andrew Simon 2-14, Drew Korf 1-9, Daniel McGrew 1-2.

