College football
Eastern Oregon 36, Rocky Mountain 33, OT
|Eastern Oregon
|3
|13
|0
|14
|6
|—
|36
|Rocky
|3
|6
|14
|7
|3
|—
|33
Scoring summary
First quarter
RMC: Riley Garrett 47 FG, 8:05
EOU: Zachary Cahill 43 FG, 3:40
Second quarter
RMC: Garrett 46 FG, 12:06
EOU: Tanner Zenke 31 pass from Kai Quinn (kick failed), 7:53
EOU: Quinn 2 run (Cahill kick), 5:13
RMC: Garrett 28 FG, :01
Third quarter
RMC: Donavan Sellgren 44 pass from Drew Korf (Garrett kick), 12:06
RMC: Sellgren 7 pass from Korf (Garrett kick), 8:50
Fourth quarter
EOU: Zenke 21 pass from Quinn, (Cahill kick), 4:11
EOU: Zenke 6 pass from Quinn (Cahill kick), 1:21
Overtime
RMC: Garrett 27 FG
EOU: Quinn 6 run
Individual statistics
Rushing
EOU: Kai Quinn 17-85, John Lesser 16-81, Jordan Eggers 7-26, Isaiah Thomas 1-3, Tanner Zenke 1-2, Andrew James 1-(-1).
RMC: Colton Williams 12-60, Dawson Schuck 1-29, Victor Ngalamulume 5-16, Trae Henry 1-9, Mason Harrison 1-0, Drew Korf 5-0, Tommy Corcoran 1-(-2).
Passing
EOU: Kai Quinn 24-35-1, 256.
RMC: Drew Korf 28-43-0, 311.
Receiving
EOU: Tanner Zenke 6-130, Tyler Brown 6-20, Willie Camp 2-36, Cade Reed 2-32, Isaiah Thomas 2-28, Saige Wilkerson 2-9, Jordan Eggers 2-1, Ryan Piper 1-0, John Lesser 1-0.
RMC: Donavan Sellgren 9-143, Carter Garsjo 5-49, Trae Henry 4-59, Dawson Schick 4-4, Markel Quinney 2-31, Andrew Simon 2-14, Drew Korf 1-9, Daniel McGrew 1-2.
