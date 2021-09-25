Rocky 31, MSU-Northern 28

Rocky Mountain14 10 31 
MSU-Northern14 38 

First quarter

RMC: Corcoran 2 run (Garrett kick), 14:00

MSUN: Vongphachanh 30 run (Getts kick), 13:10

MSUN: Boss 13 run (Getts kick), 10:20

RMC: Lambert 3 run (Garrett kick), 1:19

Second quarter

RMC: Dick 10 run (Garrett kick), 7:55

Third quarter

MSUN: Cureton 7 run (Getts kick), 1:06

Fourth quarter

RMC: Garrett 34 field goal, 9:59

MSUN: Vongphachanh 39 run (Getts kick), 3:59

RMC: Dick 1 run (Garrett kick), 1:43

Individual statistics

Rushing: Rocky, Dick 15-117, Corcoran 5-17, Schick 4-15, Wilcox 7-13, Lambert 5-(-10). Northern, Boss 27-158, Vongphachanh 4-67, Cureton 22-59.

Passing: Rocky, Dick 15-33-1-238. Northern, Cureton 7-19-1-62. 

Receiving: Rocky, Dwyer 7-133, Henry 1-50, Simon 3-29, Overton 3-19, Garsjo 1-7. Northern, Rios 1-32, Vongphachanh 2-17, Keltner 1-7, Horner 2-5, Georgte 1-1. 

Wyoming 24, UConn 22

Wyoming0371424
Uconn1030922

First Quarter

CONN—FG McFadden 28, 11:39.

CONN—Rose 42 pass from Phommachanh (McFadden kick), 1:25.

Second Quarter

CONN—FG McFadden 29, 12:54.

WYO—FG Hoyland 24, 4:44.

Third Quarter

WYO—Neyor 18 pass from Chambers (Hoyland kick), 10:15.

Fourth Quarter

CONN—FG McFadden 34, 11:16.

WYO—Valladay 1 run (Hoyland kick), 6:31.

WYO—Swen 2 run (Hoyland kick), 3:34.

CONN—N.Carter 2 run (pass failed), :04.

 

 

 WYOCONN
First downs2218
Total Net Yards352273
Rushes-yards45-20329-103
Passing149170
Punt Returns1-21-31
Kickoff Returns4-774-106
Interceptions Ret.1-72-10
Comp-Att-Int15-26-219-39-1
Sacked-Yards Lost0-03-32
Punts4-41.255-33.0
Fumbles-Lost1-00-0
Penalties-Yards10-1005-30
Time of Possession35:3824:16

 

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Wyoming, Valladay 22-101, Swen 15-84, Chambers 6-20, (Team) 1-(minus 1), McNeely 1-(minus 1). Uconn, Carter 11-58, Phommachanh 12-14, Maurisseau 1-11, Brewton 3-11, Mensah 2-9.

PASSING—Wyoming, Chambers 15-26-2-149. Uconn, Phommachanh 19-39-1-170.

RECEIVING—Wyoming, Eberhardt 3-40, Valladay 3-33, Christensen 3-30, Cobbs 3-15, Neyor 2-24, Swen 1-7. Uconn, Turner 6-48, Marion 3-25, Clercius 3-23, Gill 3-17, Rose 1-42, Carter 1-14, Niemenski 1-1, Brewton 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Wyoming, Hoyland 43.

