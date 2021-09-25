Rocky 31, MSU-Northern 28
|Rocky Mountain
|14
|7
|0
|10
|—
|31
|MSU-Northern
|14
|0
|7
|7
|—
|38
First quarter
RMC: Corcoran 2 run (Garrett kick), 14:00
MSUN: Vongphachanh 30 run (Getts kick), 13:10
MSUN: Boss 13 run (Getts kick), 10:20
RMC: Lambert 3 run (Garrett kick), 1:19
Second quarter
RMC: Dick 10 run (Garrett kick), 7:55
Third quarter
MSUN: Cureton 7 run (Getts kick), 1:06
Fourth quarter
RMC: Garrett 34 field goal, 9:59
MSUN: Vongphachanh 39 run (Getts kick), 3:59
RMC: Dick 1 run (Garrett kick), 1:43
Individual statistics
Rushing: Rocky, Dick 15-117, Corcoran 5-17, Schick 4-15, Wilcox 7-13, Lambert 5-(-10). Northern, Boss 27-158, Vongphachanh 4-67, Cureton 22-59.
Passing: Rocky, Dick 15-33-1-238. Northern, Cureton 7-19-1-62.
Receiving: Rocky, Dwyer 7-133, Henry 1-50, Simon 3-29, Overton 3-19, Garsjo 1-7. Northern, Rios 1-32, Vongphachanh 2-17, Keltner 1-7, Horner 2-5, Georgte 1-1.
Wyoming 24, UConn 22
|Wyoming
|0
|3
|7
|14
|—
|24
|Uconn
|10
|3
|0
|9
|—
|22
First Quarter
CONN—FG McFadden 28, 11:39.
CONN—Rose 42 pass from Phommachanh (McFadden kick), 1:25.
Second Quarter
CONN—FG McFadden 29, 12:54.
WYO—FG Hoyland 24, 4:44.
Third Quarter
WYO—Neyor 18 pass from Chambers (Hoyland kick), 10:15.
Fourth Quarter
CONN—FG McFadden 34, 11:16.
WYO—Valladay 1 run (Hoyland kick), 6:31.
WYO—Swen 2 run (Hoyland kick), 3:34.
CONN—N.Carter 2 run (pass failed), :04.
|WYO
|CONN
|First downs
|22
|18
|Total Net Yards
|352
|273
|Rushes-yards
|45-203
|29-103
|Passing
|149
|170
|Punt Returns
|1-2
|1-31
|Kickoff Returns
|4-77
|4-106
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-7
|2-10
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-26-2
|19-39-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|3-32
|Punts
|4-41.25
|5-33.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-100
|5-30
|Time of Possession
|35:38
|24:16
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Wyoming, Valladay 22-101, Swen 15-84, Chambers 6-20, (Team) 1-(minus 1), McNeely 1-(minus 1). Uconn, Carter 11-58, Phommachanh 12-14, Maurisseau 1-11, Brewton 3-11, Mensah 2-9.
PASSING—Wyoming, Chambers 15-26-2-149. Uconn, Phommachanh 19-39-1-170.
RECEIVING—Wyoming, Eberhardt 3-40, Valladay 3-33, Christensen 3-30, Cobbs 3-15, Neyor 2-24, Swen 1-7. Uconn, Turner 6-48, Marion 3-25, Clercius 3-23, Gill 3-17, Rose 1-42, Carter 1-14, Niemenski 1-1, Brewton 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Wyoming, Hoyland 43.
