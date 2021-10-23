Rocky 39, Carroll 34
|Carroll
|3
|7
|14
|10
|—
|34
|Rocky
|0
|9
|7
|23
|—
|39
First quarter
CC: Powell 34 field goal, 2:39
Second quarter
CC: Tuggle 4 run (Powell kick), 6:02
RMC: Overton 15 pass from Dick (kick blocked), 2:28
RMC: Garrett 52 field goal, :50
Third quarter
RMC: Overton 13 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), 10:47
CC: Spiroff 40 interception return (Powell kick), 8:51
CC: Gilliard 7 pass from Prka (Powell kick), 2:56
Foruth quarter
RMC: McGrew 7 pass (Sellgren pass from Dick), 14:49
CC: Powell 39 field goal, 9:26
RMC: Overton 26 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), 7:28
CC: Kraft 1 run (Powell kick), 4:45
RMC: Garsjo 13 pass from Dick (kick blocked), :24
RMC: Safety, :04
Individual statistics
Rushing: Carroll, Kraft 27-78, Brown 1-17, Tuggle 8-14, Prka 11-(-8). Rocky, Dick 13-33, Schick 8-12, McGrew 1-7, Wilcox 2-5.
Passing: Carroll, Prka 11-24-1-224. Rocky, Dick 22-42-1-346.
Receiving: Pierce 5-118, Rothie 2-51, Tuggle 1-13, Collins 1-7, Gilliard 1-7. Rocky, Overton 7-148, Henry 5-63, Simon 2-39, Sellgren 2-37, Garsjo 2-25, Killian Jr. 1-20, Schick 3-14.
MSU 27, Idaho St. 9
|Idaho St.
|3
|0
|3
|3
|—
|9
|Montana St.
|0
|10
|3
|14
|—
|27
First Quarter
IDST—FG Allish 44, 02:39
Second Quarter
MTST—FG Glessner 54, 14:48
MTST—Ifanse 10 run (Glessner kick), 06:25
Third Quarter
IDST—FG Allish 24, 07:28
MTST—FG Glessner 29, 03:33
Fourth Quarter
MTST—McCutcheon 27 pass from McKay (Glessner kick), 14:54
MTST—Patterson 65 pass from McKay (Glessner kick), 12:55
IDST—FG Allish 39, 06:22
|IDST
|MTST
|First downs
|23
|18
|Rushes-yards
|54-213
|30-242
|Passing
|111
|146
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-25-0
|11-23-0
|Return Yards
|26
|17
|Punts-Avg.
|4-43.3
|3-45.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|3-1
|Penalty-Yards
|5-40
|2-10
|Time of Possession
|42:17
|17:43
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Idaho St., Ty. Ford 26-112, Ra. Hunter 9-43, Be. Omayebu 7-19, Ta. Conner 1-19, Hu. Hays 7-12, Sa. Gronauer 3-8, Mi. Zele 1-0. Montana St., Is. Ifanse 17-165, Ma. McKay 7-52, To. Mellott 4-21, El. Elliott 2-4.
PASSING—Idaho St., Hu. Hays 12-24-0-111, Sa. Gronauer 0-1-0-0. Montana St., Ma. McKay 10-21-0-136, To. Mellott 1-2-0-10.
RECEIVING—Idaho St., Xa. Guillory 3-33, Ja. Scott 4-27, Ty. Ford 2-21, Ta. Conner 2-17, Mi. Davis 1-13. Montana St., Wi. Patterson 1-65, La. McCutcheon 6-59, El. Elliott 2-11, Ja. Smith 1-7, Ca. Gardner 1-4.
New Mexico 14, Wyoming 3
|New Mexico
|7
|7
|0
|0
|—
|14
|Wyoming
|0
|3
|0
|0
|—
|3
First Quarter
UNM—Bruckler 43 pass from Chavez (Shelley kick), 1:22.
Second Quarter
WYO—FG Hoyland 27, 4:30.
UNM—Dumas 2 run (Shelley kick), :29.
———
|UNM
|WYO
|First downs
|12
|16
|Total Net Yards
|259
|255
|Rushes-yards
|44-147
|36-108
|Passing
|112
|147
|Punt Returns
|2-18
|2-1
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-4
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-11-0
|14-30-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-24
|Punts
|6-43.667
|4-38.25
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-45
|7-40
|Time of Possession
|34:14
|25:46
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—New Mexico, Chavez 16-49, Wysong 8-46, Dumas 12-35, B.Cole 6-10, Hall 1-5, Wooden 1-2. Wyoming, Valladay 14-41, Swen 5-27, L.Williams 5-23, Chambers 10-21, Neyor 1-(minus 2), (Team) 1-(minus 2).
PASSING—New Mexico, Chavez 10-11-0-112. Wyoming, Chambers 11-23-1-96, L.Williams 3-7-0-51.
RECEIVING—New Mexico, Scruggs 4-17, Jarvis 2-46, Wysong 2-1, Bruckler 1-43, Hall 1-5. Wyoming, Christensen 3-24, Neyor 2-45, Eberhardt 2-31, Cobbs 2-19, Valladay 2-10, Marcotte 1-6, Swen 1-6, Welch 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—New Mexico, Shelley 30
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.