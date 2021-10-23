Rocky 39, Carroll 34

Carroll 14 10 34 
Rocky23 39 

First quarter

CC: Powell 34 field goal, 2:39

Second quarter

CC: Tuggle 4 run (Powell kick), 6:02

RMC: Overton 15 pass from Dick (kick blocked), 2:28

RMC: Garrett 52 field goal, :50

Third quarter

RMC: Overton 13 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), 10:47

CC: Spiroff 40 interception return (Powell kick),  8:51

CC: Gilliard 7 pass from Prka (Powell kick), 2:56

Foruth quarter

RMC: McGrew 7 pass (Sellgren pass from Dick), 14:49

CC: Powell 39 field goal, 9:26

RMC: Overton 26 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), 7:28

CC: Kraft 1 run (Powell kick), 4:45

RMC: Garsjo 13 pass from Dick (kick blocked), :24

RMC: Safety, :04

Individual statistics

Rushing: Carroll, Kraft 27-78, Brown 1-17, Tuggle 8-14, Prka 11-(-8). Rocky, Dick 13-33, Schick 8-12, McGrew 1-7, Wilcox 2-5.

Passing: Carroll, Prka 11-24-1-224. Rocky, Dick 22-42-1-346.

Receiving: Pierce 5-118, Rothie 2-51, Tuggle 1-13, Collins 1-7, Gilliard 1-7. Rocky, Overton 7-148, Henry 5-63, Simon 2-39, Sellgren 2-37, Garsjo 2-25, Killian Jr. 1-20, Schick 3-14.

MSU 27, Idaho St. 9

Idaho St.30339
Montana St.01031427

First Quarter

IDST—FG Allish 44, 02:39

Second Quarter

MTST—FG Glessner 54, 14:48

MTST—Ifanse 10 run (Glessner kick), 06:25

Third Quarter

IDST—FG Allish 24, 07:28

MTST—FG Glessner 29, 03:33

Fourth Quarter

MTST—McCutcheon 27 pass from McKay (Glessner kick), 14:54

MTST—Patterson 65 pass from McKay (Glessner kick), 12:55

IDST—FG Allish 39, 06:22

 IDSTMTST
First downs2318
Rushes-yards54-21330-242
Passing111146
Comp-Att-Int12-25-011-23-0
Return Yards2617
Punts-Avg.4-43.33-45.0
Fumbles-Lost1-13-1
Penalty-Yards5-402-10
Time of Possession42:1717:43

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Idaho St., Ty. Ford 26-112, Ra. Hunter 9-43, Be. Omayebu 7-19, Ta. Conner 1-19, Hu. Hays 7-12, Sa. Gronauer 3-8, Mi. Zele 1-0. Montana St., Is. Ifanse 17-165, Ma. McKay 7-52, To. Mellott 4-21, El. Elliott 2-4.

PASSING—Idaho St., Hu. Hays 12-24-0-111, Sa. Gronauer 0-1-0-0. Montana St., Ma. McKay 10-21-0-136, To. Mellott 1-2-0-10.

RECEIVING—Idaho St., Xa. Guillory 3-33, Ja. Scott 4-27, Ty. Ford 2-21, Ta. Conner 2-17, Mi. Davis 1-13. Montana St., Wi. Patterson 1-65, La. McCutcheon 6-59, El. Elliott 2-11, Ja. Smith 1-7, Ca. Gardner 1-4.

New Mexico 14, Wyoming 3

New Mexico770014
Wyoming03003

First Quarter

UNM—Bruckler 43 pass from Chavez (Shelley kick), 1:22.

Second Quarter

WYO—FG Hoyland 27, 4:30.

UNM—Dumas 2 run (Shelley kick), :29.

 

———

 UNMWYO
First downs1216
Total Net Yards259255
Rushes-yards44-14736-108
Passing112147
Punt Returns2-182-1
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions Ret.1-40-0
Comp-Att-Int10-11-014-30-1
Sacked-Yards Lost0-02-24
Punts6-43.6674-38.25
Fumbles-Lost0-01-0
Penalties-Yards5-457-40
Time of Possession34:1425:46

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—New Mexico, Chavez 16-49, Wysong 8-46, Dumas 12-35, B.Cole 6-10, Hall 1-5, Wooden 1-2. Wyoming, Valladay 14-41, Swen 5-27, L.Williams 5-23, Chambers 10-21, Neyor 1-(minus 2), (Team) 1-(minus 2).

PASSING—New Mexico, Chavez 10-11-0-112. Wyoming, Chambers 11-23-1-96, L.Williams 3-7-0-51.

RECEIVING—New Mexico, Scruggs 4-17, Jarvis 2-46, Wysong 2-1, Bruckler 1-43, Hall 1-5. Wyoming, Christensen 3-24, Neyor 2-45, Eberhardt 2-31, Cobbs 2-19, Valladay 2-10, Marcotte 1-6, Swen 1-6, Welch 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—New Mexico, Shelley 30

 

Tags

Load comments