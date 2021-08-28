Rocky 42, Southern Oregon 28

First quarter

RMC — Safety, 13:34

RMC — Garrett 33 field goal, 11:57

SOU — Banner 3 run (Ruiz kick), 3:11

Second quarter

RMC — Garsjo 8 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), 14:40

RMC — Henry 66 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), 9:37

RMC — Safety, 7:30

RMC — Overton 10 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), 3:39

SOU — Graziani 8 pass from Struck (Ruiz kick), :15

Third quarter

RMC — Schick 26 run (Garrett kick), 11:09

RMC — Beridon 45 fumble return (Garrett kick), 6:55

SOU — Clemmer 8 pass from Struck (Ruiz kick), 4:21.

Fourth quarter

SOU — Struck 4 run (Ruiz kick), :49.

