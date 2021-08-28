Rocky 42, Southern Oregon 28
|Southern Oregon
|7
|7
|7
|7
|—
|28
|Rocky
|5
|23
|14
|0
|—
|42
First quarter
RMC — Safety, 13:34
RMC — Garrett 33 field goal, 11:57
SOU — Banner 3 run (Ruiz kick), 3:11
Second quarter
RMC — Garsjo 8 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), 14:40
RMC — Henry 66 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), 9:37
RMC — Safety, 7:30
RMC — Overton 10 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), 3:39
SOU — Graziani 8 pass from Struck (Ruiz kick), :15
Third quarter
RMC — Schick 26 run (Garrett kick), 11:09
RMC — Beridon 45 fumble return (Garrett kick), 6:55
SOU — Clemmer 8 pass from Struck (Ruiz kick), 4:21.
Fourth quarter
SOU — Struck 4 run (Ruiz kick), :49.
