College volleyball

Frontier Conference Tournament

at University of Providence, Great Falls

Friday, Nov. 15

2 p.m.: No. 4 Lewis-Clark State (20-10) vs. No. 5 Carroll College (15-11)

5 p.m.: No. 2 Providence (21-6) vs. No. 7 MSU-Northern (6-19)

7 p.m.: No. 3 Rocky Mountain (18-12) vs. No. 6 Montana Western (9-17)

Bye: No. 1 Montana Tech (24-6).

Saturday, Nov. 16

11 a.m.: Montana Tech vs. lowest remaining seed, semifinal

1 p.m.: Two highest remaining seeds, semifinal

7 p.m.: Semifinal winners, championship

Note: Tournament champion receives an automatic bid to the 2019 NAIA national tournament beginning Nov. 23.

