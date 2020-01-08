College wrestling

Montana State-Northern 32, Dickinson State 21

125: Rob Pair, MSN, p. Dante Venema, :58; 133: Landon Bailey, MSN, p. Tristian Hicks, 2:02; 141: Jaime Mullins, DSU, p., Brennon Veis, 2:48; 149: Lane Pauson, MSN, p., Jacob Berg, 1:43; 157: Trey Fischbach, DSU, d. Caden Hilliard, 11-5; 165: Brent Evans, MSN, p., Tate Nordby, 2:15; 174: Chase Short, MSN, t.f., Konrich Speelmon, 22-5; 184: Kyle Anderson, DSU, p. Cody Golding, 2:16; 197: Payson Dirk, DSU, won by forfeit; 285: Jase Stokes, MSN, d. Zach Myers, 5-0.

