Frontier Conference
Standings
|Conf.
|Overall
|Eastern Oregon
|2-0
|2-0
|Rocky Mountain
|2-0
|2-0
|Carroll
|1-1
|1-1
|College of Idaho
|1-1
|1-1
|Montana Western
|1-1
|1-1
|MSU-Northern
|0-1
|0-1
|Southern Oregon
|0-1
|0-1
|Montana Tech
|0-2
|0-2
Saturday, Sept. 4
Rocky Mountain 33, College of Idaho 30
Carroll 31, Montana Tech 17
Eastern Oregon 35, Montana Western 28
Saturday, Sept. 11
Montana Western at Dickinson State
MSU-Northern at Southern Oregon
