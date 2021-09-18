Montana Tech 31, Rocky 29

Montana Tech21 31 
Rocky Mountain16 29 

First quarter

MT: Griffith 22 field goal, 1:15

Second quarter

MT: Kennedy 20 pass from Campbell (Griffith kick), 8:11

RMC: Sellgren 45 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), 6:56

MT: Estes 14 run (Griffith kick), 4:28

MT: Torgerson 13 pass from Campbell (Griffith kick), :24

Third quarter

MT: Campbell 3 run (Griffith kick), 12:31

RMC: Schick 2 run (Henry pass from Dick), 6:16

RMC: Bryant 29 pass from Dick (Overton pass from Dick), :49

Fourth quarter

RMC: Dwyer 14 pass from Dick (pass failed), :04

Individual statistics

Rushing: Tech: Counts 21-95, Campbell 10-40, Estes 4-36, Folkes 5-30, Winterburn 7-23. Rocky: Schick 10-44, Bass 1-33, Dick 7-12, Ngalamulume 2-6, McGrew 2-5, Corcoran 1-1. 

Passing: Tech: Campbell 13-29-0-182, Barnes 1-1-0-30. Rocky: Dick 23-42-1-350.

Receiving: Tech: Kennedy 3-64, Torgerson 3-51, Estes 2-47, HOffman 2-30, Winterburn 1-13, Caprara 1-13, Counts 2-(-6). Rocky: Sellgren 2-95, Dwyer 3-68, Overton 4-58, Bryan 2-34, Garsjo 3-31, Henry 4-24, Simon 2-24, Corcoran 1-12, Schick 1-7, McGrew 1-(-3). 

