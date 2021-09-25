Rocky 31, MSU-Northern 28
|Rocky Mountain
|14
|7
|0
|10
|—
|31
|MSU-Northern
|14
|0
|7
|7
|—
|38
First quarter
RMC: Corcoran 2 run (Garrett kick), 14:00
MSUN: Vongphachanh 30 run (Getts kick), 13:10
MSUN: Boss 13 run (Getts kick), 10:20
RMC: Lambert 3 run (Garrett kick), 1:19
Second quarter
RMC: Dick 10 run (Garrett kick), 7:55
Third quarter
MSUN: Cureton 7 run (Getts kick), 1:06
Fourth quarter
RMC: Garrett 34 field goal, 9:59
MSUN: Vongphachanh 39 run (Getts kick), 3:59
RMC: Dick 1 run (Garrett kick), 1:43
Individual statistics
Rushing: Rocky, Dick 15-117, Corcoran 5-17, Schick 4-15, Wilcox 7-13, Lambert 5-(-10). Northern, Boss 27-158, Vongphachanh 4-67, Cureton 22-59.
Passing: Rocky, Dick 15-33-1-238. Northern, Cureton 7-19-1-62.
Receiving: Rocky, Dwyer 7-133, Henry 1-50, Simon 3-29, Overton 3-19, Garsjo 1-7. Northern, Rios 1-32, Vongphachanh 2-17, Keltner 1-7, Horner 2-5, Georgte 1-1.
