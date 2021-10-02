Rocky 41, UM Western 31
|Montana Western
|3
|7
|21
|0
|—
|31
|Rocky Mountain
|0
|31
|3
|7
|—
|41
First quarter
UMW: Mears 31 field goal, 6:43
Second quarter
RMC: Killian Jr. 5 run (Garrett kick), 12:26
RMC: Dwyer 7 run (Garrett kick), 8:25
RMC: Dick 8 run (Garrett kick), 5:22
UMW: Mounts 77 pass from Jund (Mears kick), 4:37
RMC: Garrett 22 field goal, 1:07
RMC: Simon 4 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), :10
Third quarter
UMW: Jund 2 run (Mears kick), 12:10
UMW: Jund 2 run (Mears kick), 8:08
UMW: Hermanson 26 pass from Jund (Mears kick), 5:34
RMC: Garrett 42 field goal
Fourth quarter
RMC: Zaire Wilcox 1 run (Garrett kick), 12:27
Individual statistics
Rushing: UMW: McPhee 6-61, Jund 12-27, Neville 9-15. RMC: Corcoran 15-72, Dick 13-65, Wilcox 17-62, Killian Jr. 3-10, Dwyer 1-7.
Passing: UMW: Jund 18-41-2-350. RMC: Dick 18-39-1-227.
Receiving: UMW: Mounts 3-90, Simkins 5-89, Hermanson 5-86, Neville 3-47, Sentman 2-38. RMC: Overton 5-99, Simon 5-34, Henry 2-31, Dwyer 2-22, Bass 1-20, Garsjo 2-17, Killian Jr. 1-4.
