Rocky 41, UM Western 31

Montana Western21 31 
Rocky Mountain31 41 

First quarter

UMW: Mears 31 field goal, 6:43 

Second quarter

RMC: Killian Jr. 5 run (Garrett kick), 12:26

RMC: Dwyer 7 run (Garrett kick), 8:25

RMC: Dick 8 run (Garrett kick), 5:22

UMW: Mounts 77 pass from Jund (Mears kick), 4:37

RMC: Garrett 22 field goal, 1:07

RMC: Simon 4 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), :10

Third quarter

UMW: Jund 2 run (Mears kick), 12:10

UMW: Jund 2 run (Mears kick), 8:08

UMW: Hermanson 26 pass from Jund (Mears kick), 5:34

RMC: Garrett 42 field goal 

Fourth quarter

RMC: Zaire Wilcox 1 run (Garrett kick), 12:27

Individual statistics

Rushing: UMW: McPhee 6-61, Jund 12-27, Neville 9-15. RMC: Corcoran 15-72, Dick 13-65, Wilcox 17-62, Killian Jr. 3-10, Dwyer 1-7.

Passing: UMW: Jund 18-41-2-350. RMC: Dick 18-39-1-227.

Receiving: UMW: Mounts 3-90, Simkins 5-89, Hermanson 5-86, Neville 3-47, Sentman 2-38. RMC: Overton 5-99, Simon 5-34, Henry 2-31, Dwyer 2-22, Bass 1-20, Garsjo 2-17, Killian Jr. 1-4.

Tags

Load comments