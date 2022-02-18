Frontier Conference

Men's basketball

Standings

 Conf.Overall
Carroll13-2 27-3 
Montana Tech13-224-6 
Montana Western7-8 18-12 
MSU-Northern6-9 18-12 
Rocky Mountain4-11 11-16 
Providence2-1311-17 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Postseason schedule

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Feb. 22

No. 5 Rocky at No. 4 MSU-Northern, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Providence at No. 3 Montana Western, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, Feb. 25

Lowest remaining seed at No. 1 Carroll, TBA

Highest remaining seed at No. 2 Montana Tech, TBA

Championship

Monday, Feb. 28

Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, TBA

