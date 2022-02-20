Men's basketball

Frontier Conference

Playoff pairings

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Feb. 22

No. 5 Rocky Mountain at No. 4 MSU-Northern, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Providence at No. 3 Montana Western, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, Feb. 25

Lowest remaining seed at No. 1 Carroll, TBA

Highest remaining seed at No. 2 Montana Tech, TBA

Championship

Monday, Feb. 28

Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, TBA

