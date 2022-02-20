Men's basketball
Frontier Conference
Playoff pairings
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Feb. 22
No. 5 Rocky Mountain at No. 4 MSU-Northern, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Providence at No. 3 Montana Western, 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday, Feb. 25
Lowest remaining seed at No. 1 Carroll, TBA
Highest remaining seed at No. 2 Montana Tech, TBA
Championship
Monday, Feb. 28
Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, TBA
