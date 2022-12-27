Frontier Conference

Men's basketball

Standings

 Conf. Overall 
Montana Tech 1-1 11-2 
Montana State-Northern     1-1  10-3 
Rocky Mountain College1-1  7-5 
Carroll College 1-1  7-6 
Providence 1-1  6-7 
Montana Western 1-1  6-9 

Thursday

Providence vs. Dickinson State (North Dakota), 3:30 p.m. in Billings

St. Mary's (Canada) at Montana Tech, 4 p.m.

Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (Canada) at Rocky Mountain College, 7:30 p.m.

Keyano (Canada) at Montana State-Northern, 7:30 p.m.

Carroll College at Westmont (California), 8:30 p.m.

Friday

Providence vs. Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, 3:30 p.m. in Billings

Carroll College vs. Vanguard (California), 3:30 p.m. in Santa Barbara, California

Keyano at Montana Tech, 4 p.m.

Dickinson State at Rocky Mountain College, 7:30 p.m.

St. Mary's at Montana State-Northern, 7:30 p.m.

