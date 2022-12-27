Frontier Conference
Men's basketball
Standings
|Conf.
|Overall
|Montana Tech
|1-1
|11-2
|Montana State-Northern
|1-1
|10-3
|Rocky Mountain College
|1-1
|7-5
|Carroll College
|1-1
|7-6
|Providence
|1-1
|6-7
|Montana Western
|1-1
|6-9
Thursday
Providence vs. Dickinson State (North Dakota), 3:30 p.m. in Billings
St. Mary's (Canada) at Montana Tech, 4 p.m.
Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (Canada) at Rocky Mountain College, 7:30 p.m.
Keyano (Canada) at Montana State-Northern, 7:30 p.m.
Carroll College at Westmont (California), 8:30 p.m.
Friday
Providence vs. Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, 3:30 p.m. in Billings
Carroll College vs. Vanguard (California), 3:30 p.m. in Santa Barbara, California
Keyano at Montana Tech, 4 p.m.
Dickinson State at Rocky Mountain College, 7:30 p.m.
St. Mary's at Montana State-Northern, 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.