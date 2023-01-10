Frontier Conference

Men's basketball

Standings

 Conf. Overall 
Montana Tech 3-1 15-2
Rocky Mountain College2-2  10-6 
Carroll College2-2  8-7 
Providence2-2  8-9 
Montana Western2-2  7-10
Montana State-Northern     1-3  12-5 

Thursday

Providence at Carroll College, 7 p.m.

Montana State-Northern at Montana Tech, 7 p.m.

Rocky Mountain College at Montana Western, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Montana Tech at Montana Western, 4 p.m.

Montana State-Northern at Carroll College, 4 p.m.

Rocky Mountain College at Providence, 4 p.m.

