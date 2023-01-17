Frontier Conference

Men's basketball

Standings

 Conf. Overall 
Montana Tech 5-1 17-2
Providence4-2  10-9 
Montana Western3-3  8-11 
Montana State-Northern     2-4  13-6 
Rocky Mountain College2-4  10-8
Carroll College2-4  8-9 

Thursday

Montana State-Northern at Providence, 7 p.m.

Carroll College at Montana Western, 7 p.m.

Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain College, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Montana State-Northern at Rocky Mountain College, 4 p.m.

Montana Tech at Carroll College, 4 p.m.

Montana Western at Providence, 4 p.m.

