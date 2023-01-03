Frontier Conference

Men's basketball

Standings

 Conf. Overall 
Montana Tech 1-1 13-2
Montana State-Northern     1-1  12-3 
Rocky Mountain College1-1  9-5 
Carroll College 1-1  7-6 
Providence 1-1  7-8
Montana Western 1-1  6-9 

Thursday

Carroll College at Montana Tech, 7 p.m.

Providence at Montana Western, 7 p.m.

Rocky Mountain College at Montana State-Northern, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Montana Western at Montana State-Northern, 4 p.m.

Carroll College at Rocky Mountain College, 4 p.m.

Providence at Montana Tech, 4 p.m.

