Frontier Conference
Men's basketball
Standings
|Conf.
|Overall
|Montana Tech
|1-1
|13-2
|Montana State-Northern
|1-1
|12-3
|Rocky Mountain College
|1-1
|9-5
|Carroll College
|1-1
|7-6
|Providence
|1-1
|7-8
|Montana Western
|1-1
|6-9
Thursday
Carroll College at Montana Tech, 7 p.m.
Providence at Montana Western, 7 p.m.
Rocky Mountain College at Montana State-Northern, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Montana Western at Montana State-Northern, 4 p.m.
Carroll College at Rocky Mountain College, 4 p.m.
Providence at Montana Tech, 4 p.m.
